Firefighters respond to Sunday night fire; suspect arrested for arson

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Firefighters from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety are reminding people to check their fire extinguishers after they responded to a fire Sunday evening in the 800 block of Myers Street near Vine Street in Kalamazoo.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found one person struggling to breathe. The individual was treated on scene by paramedics.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, and everyone made it out of the residence safely.

Officials have not released the name of the suspect who they took into custody for alleged arson of the dwelling.