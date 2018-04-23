‘Joyrider’ sentenced in connection with officer-involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN CO., Mich. -- It started as joyriding and ended with an officer losing her job for allegedly shooting and injuring a passenger. Today, the driver of that speeding vehicle was sentenced.

Gary Kingsbury, 26, was sentenced to 6 months in jail and 2 years probation on one count of illegal use of a motor vehicle. He pleaded guilty in February.

Video of the November incident was played in court before the sentence was delivered. In November, Mattawan police said Kingsbury drove off during a traffic stop. Authorities said he was joyriding. Former officer Chelsey Omilian reportedly fired off five shots at the moving vehicle. She allegedly shot and injured injured a backseat passenger. As a result, Omilian was charged with reckless use of a firearm and was fired.

In court today, Kingsbury had nothing to say. However, Judge Kathleen Brinkley told him to act his age.

"You need to sort through, sir, what's causing your criminality. If you're using methamphetamine, whatever it is, it's time to take care of it," she told Kingsbury.

Brinkley added, "You're 26 now? Ok, it's time to act like a 26-year-old, and if controlled substances are causing you to steal people's property or misbehave in any way, take control of it."

The judge also counted recent jail incidents against Kingsbury, including fights with other inmates. According to court records, Omilian is due back in court in June for her pretrial.