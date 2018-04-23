Lacrosse teams to raise money for Kent County canine unit

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Two west Michigan lacrosse teams are coming together tonight for a benefit game to raise money for an area sheriff’s department.

The game is at 7 p.m. tonight between the East Grand Rapids High School girl’s lacrosse team and the Rockford High School girl’s lacrosse team at Rockford.

The event is to honor our law enforcement while raising money for the Kent County Sheriff Department’s canine unit.

Troopers with Michigan State Police and the sheriff’s honor guard are also expected to attend.

There will also be a 50-50 drawing .

