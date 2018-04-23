Michigan man killed, grandchildren hurt in 2-vehicle crash

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 66-year-old Michigan man has died and his grandchildren were hurt in a traffic crash near Midland.

Midland County sheriff’s officials say in a release Jeffrey Long was driving east on U.S. 10 in Lincoln Township Monday morning with three grandchildren, 13, 11 and 9. His vehicle was rear-ended by a vehicle driven a 25-year-old woman.

Investigators say Long died at the scene, and his grandchildren were taken to a nearby hospital. The 11-year-old was flown to the hospital at University of Michigan with serious injuries.

The woman driving the other vehicle had minor injuries.

Reports from the crash are expected to be reviewed by prosecutors.

