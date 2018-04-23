Morning Buzz for Monday, April 23

Posted 10:27 AM, April 23, 2018, by , Updated at 08:15AM, April 23, 2018

Here's what's making headlines for Monday, April 23.

1.) Dozens turned out to see Ed Hood, a Vietnam war veteran from Comstock Park, receive his Purple Star. The honor is reserved for those who are either wounded or killed in action. Hood's nephew, who served in the United States Air Force, help put the necessary records together to honor his uncle.

2.) It was a beautiful day for Sunday's sixth annual Gazelle Girl 5K, 10K and half marathon in Grand Rapids. This females only race raises money for local charity partners such as Girls on the Run of Muskegon, GROW, the YWCA and Gazelle Sports Foundation.

3.) Girl Scouts Troop 48-15 out of Cedar Springs donated $1,000 to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. All of the money was raised from their cookie sales.

4.) New Holland brewing is opening up a Battle Creek location. Located on West Michigan Avenue near the Kellogg Arena and WMU's satellite campus, it was made possible thanks to $200,000 in incentives.

5.) Target is once again offering its Buy Back Program. The retailer will have drop off boxes at the front of the store where you can  trade in your old car seat and get a coupon towards a new one. The coupons are good through May 19.

