Photos: Crews begin removal of controversial fountain in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Construction crews began removing The Fountain of the Pioneers from Bronson Park Monday morning.

The sculpture sparked controversy during the updating of the Master Plan for the park. Some felt a part of the sculpture that depicted a pioneer standing over a Native American while holding a weapon was “unwelcoming.”

All the pieces that are being removed will be stored until new locations can be found. Reflecting pools and lawn panels will replace the fountain and this phase of the project is expected to be done by Memorial Day, so the park can be used for summer events.