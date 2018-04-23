× Prosecutor: Wyoming officers cleared in fatal shooting at cemetery

WYOMING, Mich. – The Kent County Prosecutor says three Wyoming police officers will not face charges in a suicide in a cemetery last month.

Joel Peloquin died March 30 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at the Resurrection Cemetery on Clyde Park Avenue, according to Chris Becker, Kent County Prosecutor. Peloquin was also shot three times by responding officers at about the same time.

Three witnesses told investigators they were in cemetery visiting the gravesite of someone they knew when Peloquin approached them, tried to give them money to give to a charity, and told them he was going to kill himself. He told them was “done with it all” and “had done bad things.”

One of the witnesses texted her mother to call police. Police were able to arrive and were able to close in on Peloquin somewhat before he noticed them. He then ran. One of the witnesses tried to tackle Peloquin but missed.

After Peloquin ran about 30 yards, police and the witnesses all say he stopped and turned towards the officers. The officers say Peloquin raised his gun and they fired. The witnesses say Peloquin raised his gun to his head and he fired as well.

The prosecutor determined that the officers were justified in shooting at Peloquin because of the threat to their safety. Also, the shot that killed Peloquin was from his own gun. The three shots from the officers that struck Peloquin would not have been fatal.

Becker says in the statement that none of the officers will face criminal charges.