Rockford girls lacrosse wins 15-10 over East Grand Rapids

Posted 11:44 PM, April 23, 2018, by

ROCKFORD, Mich. -- The Rockford girls lacrosse team came back from a one goal deficit at the half to beat the East Grand Rapids girls 15-10 on Monday night.

The game was also Law Enforcement Appreciation night at Rockford.

