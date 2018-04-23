stageGR presents The Hunchback of Notre Dame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The family is really going to enjoy the classical performance,The Hunchback of Notre Dame, inspired by the Victor Hugo Novel and songs from the Disney Animated feature. This full-length production will take place at Gezon Auditorium at Calvin College starting Thursday, April 26 through Sunday, April 28. To learn more about the performance and tickets click here.

Two of the cast members, Jack Reeves, who plays Quasimodo, Sam Wilson who plays Frollo along with Executive Director Ella Morgan stopped by the Morning Mix. Listen to their interview and a song performed from the musical.

Learn more about all of the wonderful things offered locally by visiting stagegr.org