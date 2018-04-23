Trial to begin this week for man accused in Kalamazoo Co. crash that killed 5 bicyclists

Posted 1:08 PM, April 23, 2018, by

Charles Pickett Jr.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP/FOX 17) — A trial is expected to run about two weeks for a man involved in a 2016 crash that killed five bicyclists and injured four others in southwestern Michigan.

Prospective jurors in the case of Charles Pickett are appearing Monday in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court and jury selection is expected to take place Tuesday. The Kalamazoo County Prosecutor’s Office told FOX 17 that Monday’s activities were a “pre-screening” process.

The Michigan Supreme Court earlier this year decided against hearing an appeal of the second-degree murder charges he faces.

Pickett is accused of driving under the influence of drugs and plowing into a group of bicyclists in Cooper Township on June 7, 2016. His girlfriend told police he downed handfuls of pain pills and muscle relaxers before driving.

Pickett’s lawyer has argued the evidence established, at most, the elements of reckless driving causing death.

FOX 17 will have coverage throughout the trial, which is expected to begin Wednesday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s