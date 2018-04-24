13 semis line Detroit freeway to help man considering suicide

DETROIT, Mich. – (FOX2Detroit) – The Michigan State Police organized a unique way to help a man who was threatening suicide on a highway overpass: they pulled together multiple semi truck drivers to help shorten the fall.

Tuesday morning, all lanes of 696 were closed at Coolidge in both directions as a man threatened suicide.

The first call came in a little before 1 a.m. on Tuesday as the unnamed man was on the bridge over the highway. The eastbound lanes were closed as MSP started organizing semi-truck passing through.

A few minutes later, the westbound lanes were also closed as more semis showed up to cross the highway. All told, 13 semi trucks were parked under the overpass to shorten the distance he would fall, if he were to have jumped.

Thankfully, the man did not jump and the situation ended as the man walked off the bridge. He was taken by Huntington Woods Police to Beaumont hospital for evaluation.

MSP, Huntington Woods and Oak Park police were all on scene and all had negotiators talking to the man for several hours until it ended peacefully.

Around 4 a.m. 696 was reopened to travelers.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.