14th Annual Fashion & Frolic in Muskegon

Posted 10:52 AM, April 24, 2018, by

The Women's Division of the Chamber of Commerce in Muskegon is getting ready for the 14th Annual Fashion & Frolic event. It will be held at 4:30p.m. on May 3 at The Holiday Inn & Conference Center in downtown Muskegon.  This fun event  is a style show featuring apparel from 14 local clothing stores and boutiques, a marketplace with 25 local businesses and a silent auction with more than 200 items.

Some of the bid items include everything from exotic trips, entertainment, decor and more! New this, those who have a ticket to the event can start bidding on their phones up to a week prior to the event.

Tickets cost $35 which includes dinner. For your tickets, call 616.550.6084.

Money from the event goes to WDCC's general fund which helps support numerous community projects and nonprofit organizations.

