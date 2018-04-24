× Armed suspects at large after stealing man’s car, personal belongings

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two teens accused of robbing a man at gunpoint for his personal belongings and then stealing his car.

It happened Monday night around 10 p.m. in the parking lot of the Seville Apartments, 5050 Beckley Road, in Kalamazoo.

The victim, a 35-year-old Battle Creek man says he was approached by two black males as he tried to get into his car.

One of the teens allegedly brandished a handgun and demanded the man’s duffel bag. Investigators say the two then stole the man’s car and have not yet been caught.

The car is described as a dark blue 2018 Dodge Truck with an expanded cab and a Maryland license plate number of 3DD0243.

The suspects are both described as light skinned, thin black males. One was wearing a red sweatshirt and the other was wearing a black sweatshirt.

If you know anything, call the sheriff’s office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.