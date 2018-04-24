BarFly hosting Grand Rapids job fair

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We’ve been telling you about the new HopCat locations coming to West Michigan and now its parent company, BarFly ventures, is looking to hire new staff.

The company is hosting a job fair Tuesday and Wednesday of this week and is looking to hire servers, hosts, bartenders, and dishwashers.

BarFly is the parent company of HopCat, Stella’s Lounge and Grand Rapids Brewing Company.

The hiring fair runs Tuesday from 9 to 3 p.m. and Wednesday from 12 until 6 p.m.

If you are interested, all you have to do is bring your resume to Grand Rapids Brewing Company and speak to a hiring manager.

