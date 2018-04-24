Bargains await at the annual YMCA White Elephant Sale

Posted 10:54 AM, April 24, 2018, by , Updated at 08:15AM, April 24, 2018

It's back, bigger than ever! The YMCA White Elephant Sale is one of the largest indoor garage sales in West Michigan! This year, it's in the old Baker  Furniture warehouse located at 1661 Monroe Ave. in Grand Rapids.

There is no way to possibly explain what you can find at this sale. So many treasures ranging from gently loved office furniture and toys, to some brand new items like upholstery.

For just $5 on Friday, April 27, you can be an "early bird shopper" and get in before doors open without a cost at 9:30a.m. It will remain open until 8p.m. Friday and then run 8a.m. to 3p.m. on Saturday, April 28.

Proceeds from the sale go to support Camp Manitou-Lin.

