Beating the Odds: Excelling in dance class despite muscular dystrophy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We first introduced you to Olivia Shemes a year ago. She has muscular dystrophy and is dependent for all her care.

But she doesn't let that stop her.

Last year, Olivia participated in Girls on the Run, and now's she's chasing her next adventure: dance.

Olivia went to her sister's her dance class, and she eventually told her mom that she wanted to sign up. Olivia was originally told the dance class couldn't do anything for her.

But, then her mom found James Grzeszak at the Visser Family YMCA.

"Immediately my heart filled up," said James. "I had no doubt that I wanted to do that. I feel like I have taught a lot of kids over my time, and this one is really, really meaningful. "

"I think she brings this genuine happiness and this sense of not caring, and I think that inspires all the other girls."

When the girls have their final performance in June, Olivia will actually have a solo, proving yet again that there don't have to be any excuses in life.