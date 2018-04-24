× How to avoid online shopping fraud

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A warning this morning for those of you who shop online as a new report claims online shopping fraud is on the rise.

Consumer credit reporting agency Experian says online shopping fraud has increased by 30 percent since 2017.

Over 50 percent of these transactions take place through internet browsers or on a mobile device.

Billing fraud also increased 34 percent, that`s when a crook uses a victim`s address to buy goods but the purchases are shipped to another address.

The Better Business Bureau has some tips to ensure safe online shopping.