More road closures coming downtown at Studio Park construction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – More downtown streets will be affected by the Studio Park construction later this week.

The City of Grand Rapids says that northbound Ottawa Avenue will close between Oakes and Weston streets starting Thursday, April 26. Southbound will stay open to allow traffic access to westbound Oakes. The closure will remain in place through July 2.

Weston will be closed starting Thursday between Ottawa and Arena Place until May 1. Parking will also be restricted.

The Studio Park development breaks ground in May. The city has been making changes to surrounding streets for the project. Construction will continue through the summer and into next year.

