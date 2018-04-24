More road closures coming downtown at Studio Park construction

Posted 9:16 AM, April 24, 2018, by , Updated at 09:17AM, April 24, 2018

Map from City of Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – More downtown streets will be affected by the Studio Park construction later this week.

The City of Grand Rapids says that northbound Ottawa Avenue will close between Oakes and Weston streets starting Thursday, April 26. Southbound will stay open to allow traffic access to westbound Oakes.  The closure will remain in place through July 2.

Weston will be closed starting Thursday between Ottawa and Arena Place until May 1.  Parking will also be restricted.

The Studio Park development breaks ground in May. The city has been making changes to surrounding streets for the project.  Construction will continue through the summer and into next year.

For the latest on closures from the city, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s