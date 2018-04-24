Photos released in homicide investigation

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. – Investigators are releasing photographs in hopes getting more tips into an unsolved murder from March.

Shaun Gill, 47, was found dead on March 1 at his home in the Ports of Call Mobile Home park in Geneva Township. He had died from a gunshot wound and investigators consider Gill’s death a homicide.

Monday, Van Buren County investigators released photos of a person who they would like to identify. Anyone with information should call the Van Buren County Sheriff at 269-657-3101, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867, Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or your local police department.