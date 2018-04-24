× Police investigate alleged armed robbery in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police say deputies were dispatched to the parking lot of Seville Apartments for a report of an armed robbery Monday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. in the lot near the intersection of S. Drake Road and W. KL Avenue in Kalamazoo.

The 35-year-old Battle Creek man said he was approached by two black males as he tried to get in his vehicle. One of the suspects displayed a handgun and demanded the victim handover his belongings,

The suspects are described as teenage black males, light complexion and a thin build. One of the suspects were wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, while the other was wearing a black one. Both were wearing black pants.

Police say the suspects stole the victim’s vehicle and took off west through the apartment complex.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Sheriff’s Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.