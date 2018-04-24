× Protesters removed from Nestle plant in Stanwood

STANWOOD, Mich. — Nestle’s controversial plan to pump more groundwater from Mecosta County is still not sitting well with some people.

Yesterday, deputies in Mecosta County had to remove 40 protesters from the company’s facility in Stanwood.

Police say the protesters were trying to gain access to the plant and were there because they wanted to speak with company officials about its plan to pump more water.

You’ll remember just last month, the Michigan DEQ approved the company’s request to increase water output from 250 to 400 gallons a minute.

We’re told the protesters eventually left and no arrests were made.