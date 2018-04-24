Report: Kids are addicted to their cell phones

Posted 5:45 AM, April 24, 2018, by

Close up teenage girl friends using cell phones

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new study shows 50 percent of teenagers feel they are addicted to their cell phones.

Nearly 80 percent of kids admit to checking their phones hourly while another 75 percent say they feel the need to respond to texts and Facebook messages immediately.

Most parents feel their kids are spending way too much time on their phones.

In fact, nearly 40 percent of parents say they argue with their kid about how much they use their phone on a daily basis.

Experts say parents need to set rules and boundaries when their kids first get their phones to hopefully avoid any cell phone addiction problems later in life.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s