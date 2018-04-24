× Report: Kids are addicted to their cell phones

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new study shows 50 percent of teenagers feel they are addicted to their cell phones.

Nearly 80 percent of kids admit to checking their phones hourly while another 75 percent say they feel the need to respond to texts and Facebook messages immediately.

Most parents feel their kids are spending way too much time on their phones.

In fact, nearly 40 percent of parents say they argue with their kid about how much they use their phone on a daily basis.

Experts say parents need to set rules and boundaries when their kids first get their phones to hopefully avoid any cell phone addiction problems later in life.