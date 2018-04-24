Trial of Charles Pickett in Kalamazoo bike crash to begin

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The jury has been selected and the trial of a man accused of killing five bicyclists will begin Tuesday afternoon.

Charles Pickett is accused of driving under the influence of drugs and plowing into a group of bicyclists in Cooper Township on June 7, 2016. His girlfriend told police he downed handfuls of pain pills and muscle relaxers before driving.

Five cyclists were killed and four were injured. The incident garnered national attention with cyclist Lance Armstrong visiting Kalamazoo to “finish the ride” later in the summer.

Pickett faces five charges of 2nd degree murder. His lawyers had appealed that his acts should only be considered reckless driving causing death.

FOX 17 will be in court throughout the trial. The judge is not allowing live-streaming of the trial, but we will have video updates throughout the trial online and on Facebook and live reports throughout the day. The trial is expected to take about two weeks.