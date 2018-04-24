× Woman’s body found in debris of Muskegon Heights fire

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Authorities say the body of a woman was found under debris at a Muskegon Heights home three days after emergency crews responded to a fire there.

The discovery was made Tuesday by Michigan State Police who were conducting a scheduled follow-up investigation at the fire scene in the 2900 block of 6th Street, according to a release from the Muskegon Heights Fire Department.

The body of a woman in her 40s was found on the second floor under debris from a roof collapse. The fire department says in a release that it is “looking into how the body was missed following the fire.”

The fire at the boarded-up home was reported at about 4:38 a.m. April 21, the fire department says. Officials were called to the area from a separate fire scene in the 2400 block of Maffett Street.

The woman’s identity will be released after her family is notified. Her cause of death is unknown and preliminary autopsy results are expected later this week.