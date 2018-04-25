× Battle Creek officer sentenced to probation after drunk driving crash

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – A Battle Creek police officer has been sentenced to probation after being charged with Operating While Intoxicated in February.

Chad Francisco was sentenced to nine months of probation and must pay court fines and costs. Francisco crashed his vehicle while off duty in the early morning hours of February 11 in Springfield, Michigan. He was not injured and no one else was involved in the crash. He was arrested at the scene for suspected drunk driving.

Francisco also must wear an alcohol monitoring device for at least 90 days and must abstain from alcohol, drugs and places where consumption takes place. He also has attend and complete counseling.