Early Childhood Resource Fair this weekend at Kent ISD

Posted 12:28 PM, April 25, 2018, by , Updated at 10:28AM, April 25, 2018

The Kent ISD Family Fair is coming soon! April is the Month of the Young Child and you can celebrate with this free, family-friendly event on Saturday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to noon. The Kent ISD's Play Learn Explore: Early Childhood Resource Fair will be held at the Kent Career Tech Center and will feature Daniel Tiger and Clifford the Big Red Dog as special guests.

 

Those looking for quality child care options, preschools, and other multiple community resources beneficial to families in West Michigan will want to make sure to attend. Live music, a petting zoo, fire truck, police car, school bus, and local mascots will be on hand as well as a sensory tables, play zones, and more. Watch the interview to learn more.  

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s