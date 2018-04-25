Early Childhood Resource Fair this weekend at Kent ISD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Kent ISD Family Fair is coming soon! April is the Month of the Young Child and you can celebrate with this free, family-friendly event on Saturday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to noon. The Kent ISD's Play Learn Explore: Early Childhood Resource Fair will be held at the Kent Career Tech Center and will feature Daniel Tiger and Clifford the Big Red Dog as special guests.

Those looking for quality child care options, preschools, and other multiple community resources beneficial to families in West Michigan will want to make sure to attend. Live music, a petting zoo, fire truck, police car, school bus, and local mascots will be on hand as well as a sensory tables, play zones, and more. Watch the interview to learn more.