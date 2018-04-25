Garry, Davis ride Cedar Point’s new coaster

Posted 4:04 AM, April 25, 2018, by , Updated at 08:21AM, April 25, 2018

SANDUSKY, OHIO -- The Dragster, Millenium Force, the Gemini and now Steel Vengeance -- Cedar Point is defending its title as Coast Capitol of the World.

Built with steel and wood, Steel Vengeance is the amusement park's first hybrid-coaster.

Located inside the FrontierTown section of the park, the coaster takes riders back to the wild west.

Riders will reach a height of 205 feet and will experience a 90-degree drop.  This coaster is also breaking records as riders will experience 30 seconds of airtime which is more than any other coaster.

