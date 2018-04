Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins begin the home portion of their defense of the Calder Cup Wednesday night at the Van Andel Arena.

Game 3 of their five-game set vs. the Manitoba Moose is at 7:00 p.m. The series is tied 1-1.

Game 4 will be Thursday in Grand Rapids. Game 5, if necessary, will be Monday in Grand Rapids.