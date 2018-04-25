Hospital’s tiniest ring bearer completes family of 3

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A young mother and father tied the knot at Helen Devos Children's Hospital after their baby boy spent the first six months of his life in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

From the delivery room to the altar, life has been one surprise after the other for Dalton and Keeghan Haight. After a complicated pregnancy, their son Jameson Haight was born nearly three months early, weighing 1.5 pounds.

The baby boy has spent the first six months of his life in the NICU, fighting a laundry list of life-threatening conditions, including Brittle Bone and Chronic Lung Disease.

Instead of a planned beach wedding, the hospital's chapel became the new setting for their ceremony. The Haights decided to marry in the hospital so their baby could be present with staff close at hand if needed.

"As soon as I walked into the chapel, I had my breath taken away," Dalton Haight said. "She looked absolutely gorgeous, just stunning."

Even though mom and dad were the lead roles, Jameson was the star of the show, acting as the hospital's tiniest ring bearer, holding the ring between his feet.

The newlyweds are now hitting the road for their honeymoon. Click here to follow the family's journey and make donations to their medical expenses.