Lacrosse game to fight cancer

Posted 10:52 AM, April 25, 2018, by

The Grandville and Rockford Lacrosse programs will take part in a Purple game on Saturday April 28th. It's called LAX vs. Cancer. The day long event will feature plenty of lacrosse, and other activities including a Silent Auction. The money raised will go to the Van Andel Institute and its research efforts to find a cure for cancer. The event will start at 11am at Grandville High School.

