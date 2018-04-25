Lacrosse game to fight cancer

The Grandville and Rockford Lacrosse programs will take part in a Purple game on Saturday April 28th. It's called LAX vs. Cancer. The day long event will feature plenty of lacrosse, and other activities including a Silent Auction. The money raised will go to the Van Andel Institute and its research efforts to find a cure for cancer. The event will start at 11am at Grandville High School.
