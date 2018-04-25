Man charged after Grand Rapids standoff

Posted 9:17 PM, April 25, 2018, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The suspect in Tuesday's standoff in Grand Rapids has been arraigned on a felony charge.

Anthony Russo, 30, was charged Wednesday with receiving and concealing stolen property.  The standoff happened when the Kent County Sheriff's Department tried to serve a search warrant after he allegedly stole a boat motor and some tools.

Officials say Russo then barricaded himself inside a home on Plymouth Avenue near 44th Street and had a gun to his head.

He surrendered after a 4-hour standoff and no injuries were reported, according to Grand Rapids Police.

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s