Man charged after Grand Rapids standoff

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The suspect in Tuesday's standoff in Grand Rapids has been arraigned on a felony charge.

Anthony Russo, 30, was charged Wednesday with receiving and concealing stolen property. The standoff happened when the Kent County Sheriff's Department tried to serve a search warrant after he allegedly stole a boat motor and some tools.

Officials say Russo then barricaded himself inside a home on Plymouth Avenue near 44th Street and had a gun to his head.

He surrendered after a 4-hour standoff and no injuries were reported, according to Grand Rapids Police.