Master Falconer climbs 50 feet, rescues Red-tailed Hawk tangled in net

NILES, Mich. -- A Master Falconer from Kalamazoo used his training and lineworker skills in a bird of prey rescue Sunday unlike any other he's experienced.

"This is Starla," Roy Elsholz said, showing FOX 17 the video he captured of his former trained hawk catching a squirrel. "She’s over in that tree. She had been chasing that squirrel around for about 10 or 15 minutes."

In the last 15 years, Elsholz gained experienced and became a licensed Master Falconer, training several birds of prey like Starla at home. He says his passion for the sport started with his curiosity, seeing birds of prey on the job as a tree trimmer then lineman.

"I found out that you could hunt with them, train them to hunt, so I started the process to become a falconer," he said. "I got really excited about it, and kind of been obsessed with it ever since."

Elsholz's licensed training turned into rescue and rehabilitation skills: working with Lake Milton Raptor Education Center in southwest Michigan, and rescuing all species of birds. On Sunday, when the center's director Aimee Pico called Elsholz for help, he says it was a unique situation.

"I’m in a supervisory role and I don’t climb wood poles very often anymore, so I was kind of thinking, 'aw this might not be much fun,’ but it was," he said. "It was pretty good."

Elsholz climbed 50-feet to free an adult Red-tailed Hawk that was tangled in a net for more than 24 hours, stuck at Hacker's Golf & Games in Niles. He wrangled the fighting hawk, his climbing gear and undid the netting during the rescue.

"His foot was mangled pretty bad, I couldn’t just release him and let him go," said Elsholz. "So he was fighting the weight of the net, the bird was fighting me, eventually I got him undone and lowered him to the ground and Aimee got him."

"I’ve helped Aimee rescue birds before, like I said normally they’re in the yard or on the side of the road: they might be running around, but they can’t fly. So they’re usually pretty easy to pick up."

A successful rescue for the hawk Elsholz believes would not have survived much longer. Pico tells FOX 17 the hawk's soft tissue injury on his leg will take at least six to eight weeks to heal, otherwise he's in good condition.

"There are people doing lots of good things,"Elsholz said. "Falconers too are doing lots of stuff for the birds of prey, and somebody’s gotta keep an eye on them. Don’t shoot raptors, don’t kill them, they do more good than harm."