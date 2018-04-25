Polakovich signs with indianapolis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Grand Rapids Catholic Central senior Jacob Polakovich celebrated his signing with Indianapolis to play basketball today at the high school.

Polakovich finished 6th in points and 2nd in rebounds on the all-time ranks at Grand Rapids Catholic Central.

He also lead the Cougars to 24 wins and a spot in the class B state championship game.

Polakovich lost his father last fall and honored him today by signing his letter of intent with a carrot pen he was give by his dad.

"One of his favorite bars, the elbow room, he goes there to get a burger every once in awhile" Jacob said about his dad. "One of his buddies there had a pen and they were kind of joking around saying it would be funny to sign with it and he gave it to me and I wasn't thinking much of it, I was like yeah it's a funny joke don't know if I'll do it, but when it happened and I saw the pen moving I kind of realized that it would just be a cool thing to do it kind of reminded me that he is still there watching me sign."

Indianapolis is a division 2 school competing in the Great Lakes Valley Conference, the Greyhounds were 19-9 last season.