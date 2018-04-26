College students create film focusing on Erik Cross cold case investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich-- Three soon-to-be graduates from Western Michigan University are bringing attention a high-profile cold case investigation.

Their 30-minute documentary titled, Justice for Erik focuses on the 1983 death of Erik Cross. The 16-year-old was found dead by his father near their home in Vicksburg.

“Erik’s father was actually woken up around 2 a.m., he heard a car going back and forth. Well he didn’t realize that the car going back and forth was his son being run over and then dumped into the ditch just outside of their house," said film editor Alexander McDonell.

Initially, Erik's death was reported as a hit and run, then later was ruled a homicide that remains unsolved.

Police quickly identified suspects, but for years there was no movement. Then, last October, former Kalamazoo County Undersheriff Pali Matyas forwarded his findings to the prosecutor, requesting charges. At this time, nobody has been charged in the case, something a group collectively known as "Erik's Army" has been pushing to change.

The film focuses on the investigation and features interviews with Matyas, as well as Erik's sister, Jackie Mitchell.

“I want this case to be closed, I want to walk away from this like 'okay we did something to help Jackie this case is closed, she can live her life, she can go focus on her children. Erik’s Army can, they can all take a breath,'" said film director, Danielle Glenn.

The documentary should be released as early as Friday and will be shared on the Justice for Erik Stirling Cross Facebook page.

FOX 17 reached out to the Attorney General's Office who released the following statement:

The case is with the local prosecutor, and until Mr. Getting makes a decision on the case, we will respect his office.

FOX 17 is waiting to hear back from the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office regarding the status of any charges in this case.