Five locations in Pierson test well above state limits for PFAs

PIERSON , Mich– State officials have revealed five locations in Pierson have exceeded the PFAs state limit of 70 parts per trillion.

The news came out during a meeting at Village Hall in Pierson involving the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality and Department of Health and Human Services.

Wolverine Worldwide has confirmed to FOX 17 they used to dump at the Central Sanitary Landfill, which is at the center of the area in question.

Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs) are contaminants from man-made sources that may be linked to cancer, pregnancy issues and hormonal interference.

The contaminants have recently been front and center in parts of Northern Kent County, where they’ve been found in the water, likely connected to decades of dumping by Wolverine Worldwide and other companies.

Thursday evening, Republic Services, which currently owns the landfill said it will be providing bottled water to residents.

The line is growing outside Pierson Village Hall as people here will learn tonight how much PFAS is in their water because of a nearby dump operated by Republic. @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/rICxG6Uezm — Ahtra Elnashar (@AhtraElnashar) April 26, 2018

