LOWELL, Mich -- Forest Hills Central blanked Lowell 2-0 Wednesday in girls soccer.

It was the 8th straight shutout for the defending division 1 state champion Rangers dating back to last season's division 1 state semifinals.

FHC (4-0, 6-0) has shutout all 6 opponents this season, the last time it allowed a goal was in a 3-1 regional final win over Brighton last season.

The Rangers will host Rockford on Friday.