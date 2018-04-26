× Loaded handgun found in carry-on luggage at Ford Airport

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped a passenger with a loaded handgun at a security checkpoint Wednesday morning at Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

Officials say that the load .22 caliber High Standard firearm was spotted in carry-on luggage during the screening process. The luggage belonged to a 63-year-old woman who was heading to Denver. Airport Police confiscated the gun and arrested the woman on state charges.

TSA officials say this is the second firearm found in carry-on luggage at Ford Airport so far this year.

The TSA is reminding everyone that the traveler is solely responsible for the content of your bags while flying.

Anyone who brings firearms to security checkpoints in their luggage are referred to local law enforcement for potential criminal penalties. The TSA can also impose civil penalties of fines for up to $9,800 for a single violation.