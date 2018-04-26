Take your taste buds to Brown Butter Creperie and Cafe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking for an authentic French crepe? Save the airfare and don't buy a ticket to Paris. Instead, hop in the car and head to the Brown Butter Creperie and Cafe right here in West Michigan. This local cafe is co-owned by two sisters and they have their recipes down to a science. Whether you're looking for sweet or savory, your tastebuds will be transported to another place...a place where they will be asking for seconds!

Todd got a quick tutorial on how to make the perfect crepe and some tips on how to do it right if you want to try it at home. His recommendation? The Tuscan is a delicious lunch choice! See their full menu and more at http://www.brownbuttercrepes.com.