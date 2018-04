MENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two men perished in a fire at a home in 5300 block of Silver Street in Mendon Township according to The Sturgis Journal.

The fire broke out early Wednesday morning and officials were unable to enter due to the blaze.

The home was owned by a West Michigan dairy farmer according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department.

The names of the victims have not been released and authorities are still trying to determine a cause for the fire.