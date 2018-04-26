92 for22, a nonprofit organization, is preparing for their 2nd annual 92-mile march. The march will begin on April 26 in Marne, Michigan at the American Legion and end in Ludington, Michigan at the American Legion on April 29.
This four-day event is for veterans to walk to help raise awareness of PTSD and veteran suicide, which on average is 22 veterans a day. All money raised during the event will be used to help veterans in need. We invite veterans to walk all 92 miles or a portion of this. Any non-veterans are welcome to join us for a few miles to show their support.
Itinerary
April 26 – Marne to Grand Haven, MI
Gather at Marne American Legion at 8:30am for prayer and step off at 9:00am. Stopping point Grand Haven American Legion.
April 27 – Grand Haven to Whitehall, MI
Gather at Grand Haven American Legion at 8:30 and step off at 9:00am. Stopping point Whitehall American Legion.
April 28 – Whitehall to Hart, MI
Gather at Whitehall American Legion at 8:30 and step off at 9:00am. Stopping point Hart VFW.
April 29 – Hart to Ludington, MI
Gather at Hart VFW at 8:30am and step off at 9:00am. Stopping point Ludington American Legion
For more information, click here. http://www.92for22.org