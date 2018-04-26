Witnesses describe Pickett’s driving, anger, before fatal bicycle crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Testimony continues Thursday in the 2nd degree murder trial of Charles Pickett, Jr.

Pickett is accused of driving his pickup truck through a crowd of bicyclists in Cooper Township on June 7, 2016. Five cyclists were killed and four were injured.

Thursday's witnesses started with a forensic pathologist describing the injuries to the victims in the crash. Following that testimony, Richard Mattison, a detective with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Department testified that he interviewed Pickett at Borgess Hospital after the crash for 40 minutes. He told the court that Pickett told him he didn't remember the crash.

Also taking the stand Thursday morning was Pamela Barletta. She didn't describe how she knew Pickett, but testified that she had gone with him on June 7, 2016 to his cousin's funeral. When they returned to a Kalamazoo hotel, she testified that Pickett got upset when she went to go home.

"Charles was upset because he thought he was going to go home with me. And that wasn't possible," Barletta testified.

She also testified that Pickett was angry that day and she saw him "with pills" and that he had taken a whole palm full of them.

Wednesday, police and forensic detectives had testified that methamphetine and hydrocodone were both found in Pickett's blood samples.

More witnesses took the stand Thursday describing seeing Pickett driving his blue pickup truck aggressively and erratically around the Kalamazoo area that evening before the crash.

