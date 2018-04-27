Coreau shuts down Moose, Griffins force game 5

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- Jared Coreau got the nod in goal for game 4 of the Central Division Semifinal series of the Calder Cup Playoffs and stopped all 25 shots he faced as the Griffins beat the Moose 3-0 forcing game 5.

Matthew Ford and Ben Street scored 2nd period goals and Brian Lashoff added an empty netter in the 3rd period.

The shutout was the 3rd this season for Coreau against Manitoba.

Game 5 is Monday night at Van Andel Arena with the winner advancing to the Central Division Finals.