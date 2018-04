Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHLAND, Mich -- Gull Lake topped Portage Central in the 1st game of a doubleheader Thursday 6-4 thanks to Justin Mansager's bat and Brandon Ruge's arm.

Mansager was 2-3 with 3 runs batted in, all coming on a bases loaded triple in the 2nd inning.

Ruge threw 6 innings allowing just 1 earned run and striking out 6 to get the win on the mound.

Portage Central bounced back with a 13-0 win game 2.