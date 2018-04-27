Lions may look to address defensive needs on Day 2 of draft

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: A video board displays an image of Frank Ragnow of Arkansas after he was picked #20 overall by the Detroit Lions during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have holes to fills on defense.

The Lions may look to address needs at defensive tackle, end and linebacker when the NFL draft resumes Friday night.

Detroit took care of a void in the first round, selecting Arkansas center Frank Ragnow with the No. 20 overall pick.

Detroit has second- and third-round picks along with slots in the fourth, fifth and seventh rounds as the draft stretches into its final day Saturday. The Lions went into the draft without a sixth-round selection, giving it up last year to acquire offensive tackle Greg Robinson from the Los Angeles Rams. Robinson started six games and was released in November.

The Lions are desperately hoping to improve their lackluster running game and protect franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford.

