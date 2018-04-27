Morning Buzz for Friday, April 27

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here are a few things that people are buzzing about on this Friday.

1.) The royal baby name has been announced. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge named their third child Louis, pronounced Louie, Arthur Charles. Louis does not have a strong British royal pedigree, it's more commonly associated with French kings. However, it was the name the Earl of Mountbatten had, who is the uncle of Queen Elizabeth's husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

2.) The Grand Rapids Griffins scored a win last night, forcing a deciding game five in their first round series of the Calder Cup Playoffs. They beat the Manitoba Moose 3 to 0 at Van Andel Arena. Game five will be played at 7p.m. Monday in Grand Rapids.

3.)Groundbreaking ceremonies were held Thursday for two parks in Grand Rapids. Mayor Rosalynn Bliss joined other officials at Coit and Cambridge Parks for the ceremonies. Back in 2013, voters approved a 7 year millage to fund renovations for city parks. Since then, $4 million has gone toward improving a handful of parks.

4.) One of the largest indoor garage sales in Grand Rapids is open today and tomorrow. People are flocking to the old Baker Furniture Warehouse at the corner of Ann and Monroe streets, to score some great deals at the annual YMCA White Elephant Sale. It's open until 8p.m. tonight and until 3p.m. Saturday.

5.) The cost for Amazon Prime is going up! New fees will be $20 a month or $119 a year. The hike for new members takes place on May 11 and on June 16 for renewals.