Musical group En Vogue to headline Grand Rapids Pride Festival

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Pride Center announced Friday that they’ve landed a major musical act to wrap up the 30th Annual Grand Rapids Pride Festival in June.

En Vogue, one of the top five highest selling American female music groups in history, will co-headline the festival at Calder Plaza on June 16. The R&B and Pop group will co-headline with Australian singer and songwriter, Betty Who.

Tickets will be $8 for general admission and $50 for VIP. Tickets can be bought online at www.grpride.org/festival .