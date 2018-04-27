Paw Paw family seeking justice for their loved one killed in crash last summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAW PAW, Mich. — George and Stephanie Yeider sat among a dozen loved ones at the Van Buren County courthouse Friday afternoon. They listened to a few cases the judge went through before the pre-trial hearing, regarding their son, began.

“He loved his family and his family loved him,” said Stephanie Yeider about her son Alex. “His death was so tragic. It just shouldn’t have happened.”

The county’s Sheriff’s office said Alex Yeider was driving in Antwerp Township on June 7, 2017 when a vehicle blew past a stop sign and crashed into him at 32nd and 45th streets. The police report stated that there were two 18-year-olds in the car. The driver was Demos Johnson.

“It was the most horrific thing to experience, having policemen show up at your house saying your son has been killed,” Stephanie said during an interview at her home. “I never dreamt in my life I would have that happen.”

The family said that after the crash that Johnson was initially charged with running a stop sign causing death, which is considered a misdemeanor. However, when the prosecutor visited the intersection of where the crash happened, he charged Johnson with reckless driving causing death.

“He had done this same thing in Kalamazoo 35 days prior to killing our son,” said George, Alex’s dad. “However he did not kill anyone there.”

According to Johnson’s driving record, he blew past a stop sign in Kalamazoo and crashed into a vehicle carrying children a month before the fatal crash in Paw Paw. When the prosecution discovered this information, he asked for it to be included in the upcoming trial. The Judge approved.

“We’re focusing on making sure that justice is served and this kid goes away,” said Jessi Niles, Alex’s sister.

Niles shared fond memories of her brother, whom the family adopted from Korea back in 1987. He was kind and giving person, who mentored her son when he was going through a tough time. Alex graduated summa cum laude from Western Michigan University and helped his fiancé get through school while she was at Michigan State. However when he died everything changed.

“We’ve all changed the way we sleep, have horrible nightmares,” Stephanie said. “It felt like the way they describe post-dramatic stress.”

Stephanie said their suffering really feels like PTSD. They’ve all gone to therapy. They're hoping now that the suspect is found guilty when trial begins next week.

“I want them to know that they’ve taken away somebody so precious to so many people,” Stephanie said.