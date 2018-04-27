× Portage DPS: Pickup truck plows into parked car, driving it into building

PORTAGE, Mich. — A car slammed into a commercial building Thursday night in Portage.

The Portage Department of Public Safety says it was parked in a parking lot when a wayward pickup truck slammed into it. The address: 5905 S. Westnedge Avenue, near Colonial Avenue.

Police were sent to the scene at 9:32 p.m. Thursday, according to a Portage Police news release. When they got there, they found the car “halfway inside of the building.”

Witnesses told police they saw the red pickup heading north on Westnedge Avenue, when it drifted off the road, and into the parking lot. “The truck struck the front end of the white Audi that was parked in the parking lot, forcing it backwards into the building… the red pickup truck then fled the scene, driving north on S. Westnedge Ave”.

Portage Public Safety says the two “female occupants” of the Audi were driven to a hospital with apparent non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with more information can contact Portage Public Safety at (269)-329-4567, or Silent Observer at (269)-343-2100.