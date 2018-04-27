× Reports: Laura Bell to step down as Bell’s Brewery chief executive officer

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — According to multiple media reports, Laura Bell plans to step down as chief executive of Bell’s Brewery – barely more than a year after taking that position.

The industry trade group ‘Brewers Association’ ranks Bell’s as the nation’s seventh-largest craft brewery.

MiBiz reports Bell’s resignation from the Kalamazoo-based brewery will take effect May 18th. FOX 17 has sent electronic messages to Bell’s Brewery for corroboration and comment, and we’ll pass along their response when we receive it.

Brewbound.com says Laura Bell – who is a Bell’s Brewery co-owner, as well as CEO – cited her desire to “explore other passions and interests” in a letter to distributors. Reportedly, her father, Larry Bell – who founded the company – will oversee day-to-day operatins.

Bell was appointed CEO in February 2017.

As published on Brewbound.com, here is the letter Laura Bell reportedly sent to distributors: