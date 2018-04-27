Reports: Laura Bell to step down as Bell’s Brewery chief executive officer
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — According to multiple media reports, Laura Bell plans to step down as chief executive of Bell’s Brewery – barely more than a year after taking that position.
The industry trade group ‘Brewers Association’ ranks Bell’s as the nation’s seventh-largest craft brewery.
MiBiz reports Bell’s resignation from the Kalamazoo-based brewery will take effect May 18th. FOX 17 has sent electronic messages to Bell’s Brewery for corroboration and comment, and we’ll pass along their response when we receive it.
Brewbound.com says Laura Bell – who is a Bell’s Brewery co-owner, as well as CEO – cited her desire to “explore other passions and interests” in a letter to distributors. Reportedly, her father, Larry Bell – who founded the company – will oversee day-to-day operatins.
Bell was appointed CEO in February 2017.
As published on Brewbound.com, here is the letter Laura Bell reportedly sent to distributors:
Dear Distributor Partner,
This is one of the hardest emails I have had to write during my time here at Bell’s.
As I have shared with our employees, I have worked as a Bell’s employee in some capacity or another for almost 11 years. I started in sales right out of college and have had the incredible opportunity to work with so many over the years. I have loved it, and love Bell’s. I have not taken the opportunity to explore my other passions and interests.
Effective May 18th, 2018, I will be stepping away from my role as CEO of Bell’s. Day to day operations will be overseen by Larry Bell in addition to senior leadership, of whom I have the utmost confidence.
We are not selling and will remain a 100% independently owned family business. I will remain on the Board of Directors and will still have a role when it comes to making big decisions for this company.
We have the right team and structure to continue to support you and I know that our partnership will remain strong.
Our Vice President of Marketing and Sales, Matt Moberly, will continue to remain your main point of contact should you have any questions or concerns.
Thank you for all that you do.