Spectrum Health offering free skin cancer screenings in May

The best way to find skin cancer in its earliest and most treatable stage is by checking your skin regularly and having a dermatologist perform a focused skin cancer screen. Spectrum Health is offering its free skin cancer screenings on May 8 staffed by dermatologists and other medical professionals. Dr. G. Paul Wright, surgeon with Spectrum Health Medical Group and Dr. Kristi Hawley dermatologist from M.A. Stawiski, MD Dermatology stopped by FOX 17 Morning Mix to talk about skin cancer and Spectrum Health’s upcoming free community skin cancer screenings.

Different types of skin cancer include basal and squamous cell skin cancer, melanoma and merk cell.

Basal and Squamous Cell are often found in the areas that are highly exposed to the sun, such as the head, neck and arms. You may also find it in other places as well. This skin cancer is very treatable.

Melanoma is a less common, but more aggressive skin cancer.

Merkel Cell skin cancer is an uncommon type of skin cancer that causes cells to grow uncontrollably.

Signs you should look for:

Always knowing the patterns of moles, blemishes, freckles and other marks on your skin to watch for changes is important.

Having a regular skin exam is important for people who are at high risk of skin cancer. If you notice changing in size, shape or color, you should talk with your doctor.

So what happens at a skin cancer screening?

A visual inspection of your skin by a dermatologist. No blood work is conducted at a screening

The screenings are about 15 minutes, including completing paperwork and getting your skin checked

The screening will be in a private setting

Attendees will be asked to share an area of concern with our participating dermatologists

These are important because with early detection and proper treatment, there is a much higher cure rate. Regular self-skin exams along with a yearly examination by a dermatologist can help you find early skin cancers.

Spectrum Health is offering a free Skin Cancer Screening on May from 5p.m. to 7p.m. at several locations. No appointments are needed.

Spectrum Health South Pavilion

80 68th St. SE, Suite 201, Cutlerville

Spectrum Health Medical Group

426 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids

Spectrum Health Medical Group

588 East Lakewood Blvd, Holland

Spectrum Health Medical Group

2111 12 Mile Rd NW, Sparta

Spectrum Health United Hospital Cancer Center

615 S. Bower St., Greenville

If you have been diagnosed with cancer and would like a second opinion or consultation, please call 1.855.SHCANCER (855.742.2623)