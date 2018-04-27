Spectrum Health offering free skin cancer screenings in May

Different types of skin cancer include basal and squamous cell skin cancer, melanoma and merk cell.
- Basal and Squamous Cell are often found in the areas that are highly exposed to the sun, such as the head, neck and arms. You may also find it in other places as well. This skin cancer is very treatable.
- Melanoma is a less common, but more aggressive skin cancer.
- Merkel Cell skin cancer is an uncommon type of skin cancer that causes cells to grow uncontrollably.
Signs you should look for:
- Always knowing the patterns of moles, blemishes, freckles and other marks on your skin to watch for changes is important.
- Having a regular skin exam is important for people who are at high risk of skin cancer. If you notice changing in size, shape or color, you should talk with your doctor.
So what happens at a skin cancer screening?
- A visual inspection of your skin by a dermatologist. No blood work is conducted at a screening
- The screenings are about 15 minutes, including completing paperwork and getting your skin checked
- The screening will be in a private setting
- Attendees will be asked to share an area of concern with our participating dermatologists
- These are important because with early detection and proper treatment, there is a much higher cure rate. Regular self-skin exams along with a yearly examination by a dermatologist can help you find early skin cancers.
Spectrum Health is offering a free Skin Cancer Screening on May from 5p.m. to 7p.m. at several locations. No appointments are needed.
Spectrum Health South Pavilion
80 68th St. SE, Suite 201, Cutlerville
Spectrum Health Medical Group
426 Michigan St NE, Grand Rapids
Spectrum Health Medical Group
588 East Lakewood Blvd, Holland
Spectrum Health Medical Group
2111 12 Mile Rd NW, Sparta
Spectrum Health United Hospital Cancer Center
615 S. Bower St., Greenville
If you have been diagnosed with cancer and would like a second opinion or consultation, please call 1.855.SHCANCER (855.742.2623)